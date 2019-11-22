Based on his impressive resume in the OHL and (briefly) AHL, the kid looks like the real deal. It’s early, but it appears the Flyers hit the jackpot when then-general manager Ron Hextall traded Brayden Schenn to St. Louis for its first-round selections in 2017 and 2018. The 2017 pick turned out to be Frost, who was taken 27th overall, 25 selections after the Flyers chose Nolan Patrick. In 2018, they took Joel Farabee with the first-rounder they acquired.