When forward Morgan Frost was sent down to the Phantoms after a four-game stint with the Flyers in mid-February, the news — albeit disappointing — didn’t shock Frost.

The Flyers’ injury-plagued roster was slowly starting to get healthier, as forwards Joel Farabee and Derick Brassard returned to the lineup. Increased competition and a lack of production from 22-year-old Frost (no points, minus-three in four games) made him the odd man out.

“I’m not sure that I really earned staying up here,” Frost said. “So I obviously want to elevate my game and make it so I don’t give them a chance or reason to send me down again.”

With center Scott Laughton out of the lineup indefinitely after sustaining a concussion against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, the Flyers recalled Frost to round out their roster as they continue their road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Now, Frost has a fresh opportunity to prove he can be a consistent contributor at the NHL level. This time around, he’ll flash his skills alongside a couple of talented, young players — against the Hurricanes, Frost will slot in at third-line center on a line with wingers Oskar Lindblom and Travis Konecny. Both Lindblom (two goals in last three games) and Konecny (two goals, two assists in last four games) have been hitting their strides recently.

“They’re obviously great players,” Frost said. “And I’m good friends with them off the ice. And they like to be positive, and I think they like to kind of mess with me a little bit, and I think that gets me going. So I like playing with both of them, for sure.”

While Frost has focused on developing all aspects of his game, both defensively and offensively, he’s well aware that his “calling card” is his ability to produce. Those points have been difficult to come by for Frost this season, who has two goals and five assists in 30 games.

The last time Frost was up with the Flyers, he felt like some bad habits crept into his game.

“I think just maybe some decision-making,” Frost said. “And sometimes watching the puck instead of moving my feet. So yeah, just that. Play a little faster and mostly just confidence for me, I think. I definitely feel like I can play and produce in this league. It’s just a matter of getting that confidence and doing the things that have always kind of been my strengths.”

Frost has fluctuated up and down the lineup during his stints with the Flyers, most frequently playing on the third line alongside primarily AHL-caliber players. He’s also fluctuated between the Flyers and the Phantoms, experiencing fourth call-ups to the NHL throughout the course of the season.

At this point, Frost knows what’s expected of him and Yeo didn’t feel the need to remind him when they spoke on Saturday morning. Frost has embraced playing time both with the Phantoms and the Flyers and is looking to take the next step in his development in his latest NHL stint.

“It’s definitely tough jumping back and forth,” Frost said. “I think down there, it’s just a little bit different role for me, playing a lot more minutes. I think it’s always a good learning experience and can help and benefit my game when I go down there and play a lot. And come up here, even if I’m playing less minutes, just trying to apply some of the same things. Got to play with the same confidence.”

Laughts of shoes to fill

While Frost will fill in for Laughton in the lineup, Laughton’s absence still leaves a prominent hole in the Flyers’ five-on-five game and on their special teams. Laughton is a fixture on the Flyers’ penalty kill and takes key face-offs on the left side. In Laughton’s absence, Lindblom and center Kevin Hayes will see increased time on the penalty kill.

The Flyers’ penalty kill is coming off of a tragic performance against the Panthers, when they allowed goals on all three of the Panthers’ power-play opportunities. Since Yeo took over as interim coach on Dec. 6, the Flyers are ranked 30th in the league on the man-disadvantage (70.1 percent success rate).

“Last game was a tough one, but I’d like to see us bounce back here today,” Yeo said. “But again, Laughts is a huge part of that. So face-offs on that left side for us and that face-off circle on the penalty kill, defensive responsibilities, offensive responsibilities, those are gonna fall on a little bit of everybody right now, so guys are gonna have to step up.”

Breakaways

Backup goalie Martin Jones (21 games, 3.49 goals against average, .897 save percentage) will get the start in net against the Hurricanes.