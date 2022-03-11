Two days after calling up top prospect Cam York, the Flyers recalled another of their top young players, Morgan Frost, from the Phantoms on Friday.

The decision to call up Frost comes after center Scott Laughton left Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers with what the team labeled a head injury. Laughton, who has been one of the team’s better players in recent months, was injured in the second period after awkwardly colliding with the boards following a hip check from Panthers defenseman Petteri Lindbohm. There has been no update from the Flyers on Laughton’s status for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes to this point.

Frost, 22, has yo-yoed between the Flyers and the Phantoms all season long, and was most recently optioned to the Phantoms on Feb. 28. Frost has posted two goals, seven points and a minus-10 rating in 30 games this season with the Flyers. With the Phantoms, he had six goals and 19 points in 24 games.

The young center, who somewhat surprisingly didn’t make the Flyers out of camp, made his season debut with the Flyers on Nov. 24 and played 10 games before entering into COVID-19 protocols. After clearing protocols and playing 16 more games with the big club, Frost was optioned to the Phantoms just prior to the All-Star break so that he could continue playing games while the NHL was on pause.

He was not recalled again by the Flyers until Feb. 15, and played four games for the Phantoms since his last demotion on Feb. 28. After sending Frost down the last time, interim Mike Yeo pointed to Frost’s development as the reason.

“This is what’s right for Morgan,” Yeo said. “There’s no question that this is what’s right. There’s a good chance that he could end up back in our lineup very soon.”

Frost, a player who possesses terrific skill, has been working hard on fine-tuning the other areas of his game, namely his responsibilities as a center in the defensive zone while in the AHL.

To make room for Frost, the Flyers option Max Willman to the Phantoms. Willman who has appeared in 34 games with the Flyers (two goals, four points), has only played in two game since Feb. 22, including last Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.