“When I look back to where we were 17 months ago when we had a press conference in the same room I’m in now, you guys were all here in person and we talked about the things we had to do,” Fletcher said. “We fast-forward 17 months and I think we’ve come a long way. I think the coaching staff deserves a lot of credit. I think we were on pace to reduce our goals- against by 60 in one season, which is incredible. Offensively, we were better. Our special teams were on a net basis fifth-best in the league. We showed a lot of progress.”