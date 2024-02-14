Flyers name Sean Couturier captain, Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton to serve as alternates

The Flyers showed Sean Couturier the love on Wednesday as they named him the 20th captain in team history.

”It’s such a great honor. It’s a really prestigious organization so this makes it even more special. This city is my home and I love it here,” the 31-year-old Couturier said in the team’s press release.

“It’s going to be business as usual for me. Nothing is really going to change from me or my game and how I approach things. I love my teammates, how we have grown as a group and I want to make sure we keep going on the right path here.”

Originally drafted No. 8 overall by the Flyers in 2011, Couturier has skated in 771 games and ranks fifth on the franchise’s all-time games played list. He needs 20 games to pass Brian Propp for fourth. Couturier is the first Flyer to wear the “C” since Claude Giroux was traded to the Florida Panthers on March 19, 2022. Center Scott Laughton, who will remain an alternate captain, was the only player to wear a letter over the last two seasons. All-Star winger Travis Konecny has also been added to the leadership group as an additional alternate captain.

“Sean Couturier is an ideal choice to be the next leader of the Philadelphia Flyers,” general manager Danny Brière said. “Sean was drafted here and has made Philadelphia his home. I have personally seen his development from a responsible forward to one of the best two-way centermen in the game and a playoff performer.

“The adversity he has had to overcome has only strengthened his proven leadership. In this “New Era of Orange” with Dan Hilferty, Keith Jones, and John Tortorella at the helm, we couldn’t be more proud to call him captain.”

Couturier missed almost two years with a back injury that required multiple surgeries. He returned at the start of this season and has played a key role as the team’s top center while also playing on the penalty kill and the first power-play unit. In 50 games, he has 11 goals and 22 assists, and is plus-7. He is seven points shy of 500 points for his NHL career.

”He’s a crusty old pro. And he’s a huge part of this. I have a tremendous amount of respect for how he’s handled this year after taking two years off,” Tortorella said following the team’s win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Couturier snapped an 11-game goal drought with the game-winner.