Early in Game 5, winger Tyler Pitlick was playing on the Flyers’ No. 2 line, centered by Kevin Hayes, and Travis Konecny was dropped to the third line. Konecny was looking for his first goal of the postseason. ... As expected, Carter Hart and the Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov returned to their respective nets after getting a rest Sunday, the second night of back-to-back games. Heading into the game, Hart had a 2.08 GAA and a .931 save percentage in the postseason, while Varlamov had a 1.69 GAA and a .935 save percentage. ... Hart was in one of his team’s first potential elimination games of his young career. ... Including the regular season, the Flyers entered the night with just one win in seven games against the Isles in 2019-20.