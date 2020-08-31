“Those one or two little mistakes, they just end up in the back of the net. We have those same opportunities and they’re just not going in for us,” Travis Konecny, still looking for his first goal after 13 postseason games this summer, said in a Zoom call with reporters Monday, a day after the Isles won, 3-2, to seize control of the series. “We’re playing the right way. We’re playing hard. It’s just those one or two mistakes.”