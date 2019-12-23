The Flyers are trying to win their fourth straight game before going into the holiday break. ... Carter Hart will make his sixth start in the last eight games for the Flyers. ... Vigneault praised Aube-Kubel’s physical play and his offensive and defensive game since he was recalled from the Phantoms. He has a total of two assists in four games. “I like what he’s brought to us; we needed some help from other people and he’s been one of the guys who’s been contributing for us,” Vigneault said. ... It will be Vigneault’s first regular-season game against the Rangers since they fired him after the 2017-18 season. He called coaching the Blueshirts “a special time in my life, and this is going to be a special game.”