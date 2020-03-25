What we do know is this: On March 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that events with 50 or more people should be canceled or postponed for eight weeks, which takes us to May 10. The NHL, on its website, said that if “events are tracking positively, we would hope to be able to begin providing high-level guidance on the potential of opening a club training camp period roughly 45 days into the period covered by the CDC’s recommendation.”