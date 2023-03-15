Flyers to learn NHL draft lottery fate on May 8

Flyers fans, you can finally mark your calendars.

The NHL announced Wednesday that it will hold the draft lottery on Monday, May 8 at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. The draft lottery will air from 7-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN in the United States, and Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada.

The lottery takes on added significance this season, as the winner would presumably land Regina Pats forward, and consensus No. 1 pick, Connor Bedard, who has torn up both the Western Hockey League (61 goals, 125 points in 51 games) and World Juniors (nine goals, 23 points in seven games). Bedard is viewed as a generational talent and has been compared to the likes of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

Flyers fans will need to pray to the hockey gods for some lottery luck, as the team currently holds the fifth-best odds, or an 8.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, per Tankathon. Columbus currently sits in pole position with a 25.5% chance of landing Bedard. The Flyers, who fired general manager and president of hockey operations Chuck Fletcher last Friday, are in full rebuild mode and seem finally prepared to take a more long-term approach.

The 2023 draft, which will be held from June 28-29 in Nashville, Tenn., is believed to be strong with Bedard and three other players who would normally be in the conversation to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Those other three players are University of Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli, Russian winger Matvei Michkov, and Swedish center Leo Carlsson. All three have received NHL All-Star projections from most draft experts.

Last season, the Flyers finished with the fourth-worst record in the NHL but wound up with the No. 5 pick after the lottery draw. They selected forward Cutter Gauthier from the United States national development team program. Gauthier just completed his first season at Boston College, tallying 16 goals and 37 points in 32 games.

