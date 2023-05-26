NHL draft: Could Flyers choose skill over size with the diminutive Zach Benson?

In his pre-combine interview with The Inquirer, assistant general manager Brent Flahr discussed the importance of adding skill to the Flyers’ roster through the draft, both up front and on the back end.

Could creative Winnipeg Ice winger Zach Benson help address that need?

With the draft roughly a month away, the Flyers are poised to have a number of top prospects to choose from, assuming they keep the No. 7 pick. Benson, 18, might be available to the Flyers with Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, and Will Smith expected to be off the board. While Benson is just 5-foot-9 and 163 pounds, he possesses the puck skills, hockey sense, and competitiveness that could make him an intriguing option for the Flyers.

The Inquirer spoke with FloHockey NHL draft and prospects analyst Chris Peters to get his assessment of Benson in the first installment of a six-part series examining some of the players that the Flyers may consider with their first-round pick.

Strengths

Benson had an incredibly productive season in the WHL, especially considering that he was just 17 years old until May 12. He posted 98 points (36 goals and 62 assists) in 60 games, ranking second among 17-year-olds in scoring behind Bedard.

For Peters, Benson’s production and offensive abilities are outstanding, and the winger has great vision and playmaking abilities. But his compete level is what stands out the most, allowing him to be solid in his play off the puck. Peters lauded his stick and his ability to strip opponents of the puck and then be an offensive threat once he gets it back.

“I think that for him, I would say that that’s a reason why he can keep himself in the conversation here for the top 10 is because of that competitive drive and that willingness to go to the toughest areas of the ice and try to pressure the opposing team,” Peters said.

Benson was used in all situations with the Ice, playing on the top power-play and penalty-kill units. He ranked second in the league with six shorthanded goals.

Areas of improvement

Benson has the potential to improve his skating and strength as he looks to make the jump to the pros. But he can’t control his height, and Peters acknowledged the “harsh reality” that players with his size and skating profile have when trying to make it in the NHL.

So, there’s a risk factor to consider when evaluating Benson, especially in relation to the other players who could be available at the top end of the first round. Teams will be tasked with weighing Benson’s offensive upside against his size limitations, all the while taking into account the other (potentially safer) players available when they make their pick.

“He’s a tough guy to evaluate,” Peters said. “I think he’s certainly a player that I’ve had very high on my list all year and I have a lot of belief in. But I think that there are legitimate concerns for an NHL team about how he fits into their lineup. Would he be a top-six player for you? Could you put him in the big, tough minutes? And that’s a real question.”

Fit for the Flyers

As Flahr said, adding skill is a priority for the Flyers, and there’s no question that Benson brings boatloads of it. Benson drove play on a talented Ice team that featured 2022 first-rounders Matthew Savoie (No. 9, Buffalo Sabres) and Conor Geekie (No. 11, Arizona Coyotes). He even outproduced Savoie and Geekie this season.

If Benson can become a top-six forward with the Flyers, he could be a playmaking complement to shoot-first players including Cutter Gauthier, Tyson Foerster, and Owen Tippett. As Flahr said, the Flyers can’t completely bypass elite skill and hockey sense, even if size is a concern.

NHL player comparison

Peters likened some of Benson’s qualities to those of Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point. It’s a common comparison among draft pundits because both players are undersized for their position (Point is 5-foot-11, but he was under 5-foot-10 in his draft year) and played amateur hockey in the WHL (Point played for the Moose Jaw Warriors).

Point had to become a better skater and improve his strength to thrive in the NHL, and Peters said Benson will have to do the same. Peters also compared Benson’s competitive drive to that of Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello, who is 5-foot-8 and has excelled in the NHL for 13 years.

“The way that Benson competes, I think he’s got an elite level competitive drive, which is huge and can help him,” Peters said.