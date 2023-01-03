ANAHEIM, Calif. — The year is young, and so are the Flyers’ most encouraging players.

The kids dazzled in the Flyers’ 4-1 victory over the lowly Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at the Honda Center, ringing in the new year in style. In his fourth consecutive start, goalie Samuel Ersson, 23, nearly posted his first NHL shutout, but Ducks center Ryan Strome scored with 40 seconds remaining in the third period. Three players ages 25 and younger — Joel Farabee (22), Morgan Frost (23), and Travis Konecny (25) — scored the first three goals of the night.

Center Scott Laughton finished off the scoring parade with a wraparound goal in the third period to put the game further out of the Ducks’ reach. Forward Kevin Hayes registered two primary assists and defenseman Cam York, who hails from Anaheim Hills, Calif., also tallied an assist.

With three consecutive wins in California (3-0-0), the Flyers have posted a winning record on the annual holiday road trip for the first time since the 2013-14 season (5-1-0). The Flyers haven’t won three straight games since their first three of the season with wins over the New Jersey Devils, the Vancouver Canucks, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Terrific trio

Following the Flyers’ game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, coach John Tortorella said that the second line of Konecny, Farabee, and Cates didn’t play at its best. But on Monday, the line put together a strong performance on both sides of the puck. Farabee opened the scoring for the Flyers roughly eight minutes into the first period when he slid a backhander five-hole on Ducks goalie John Gibson to go up, 1-0.

Early in the second period as the Flyers looked to exit their own zone, Cates put a perfect, long pass on forward Kevin Hayes’ tape in the neutral zone to spark a two-on-one rush. Hayes held the puck in the slot and moved Gibson, then found Konecny down low by the goal line. Konecny scored on an open net to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead, marking his 19th goal of the season. He is five goals away from tying his career high of 24.

Shooters shoot

Before leaving for the California road trip, Frost was on a hot streak, posting eight points (four goals, four assists) in seven games. While he was held without a point against the San Jose Sharks and the Kings, Frost looked confident with the puck early on against the Ducks.

Halfway through the first period, Frost collected the puck from defenseman Cam York deep in the Flyers’ zone and skated it up the ice, maneuvering his way around Ducks forward Troy Terry in the neutral zone. Frost ripped a shot from the top of the left face-off circle and beat Gibson hight to his blocker side to put the Flyers up, 2-0. Late in the first period with the Flyers on the power play, Frost had another prime scoring opportunity, walking the puck down low in the left circle before putting a snapshot on Gibson.

For the first time since Oct. 22 against the Nashville Predators, the Flyers finished the first 20 minutes up 2-0. Frost finished the night with a goal and four shots.

Electric Ersson

The Flyers went up, 3-0, early in the second period thanks to the Konecny goal. But the Flyers gave up six scoring chances against in the middle frame per Natural Stat Trick and spent roughly four and a half minutes on the penalty kill, calling on Ersson to step up in his fourth straight start.

He stood tall in the second period and denied all 14 shots on goal, six of which came on the power play. One of his most impressive saves of the night came halfway through the second period when he denied center Trevor Zegras on a two-on-one rush. Zegras led the Ducks with eight shots on goal through three periods. Ersson didn’t earn his first NHL shutout (28 saves on 29 shots), but he posted his third straight victory in his fourth straight start.

What’s next

The Flyers return home on Thursday for their game against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia).