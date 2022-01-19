The NHL announced updates to the remaining regular-season schedule for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, including new dates for games postponed due to COVID-19. These updates will allow each team to play all 82 games by the originally scheduled closing date of April 29.

Now, the Flyers have five games added to their schedule for the month of February, when the league initially had blocked off two-and-a-half weeks for its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. At the end of December, the league reversed course and decided to use that pause for postponed games.

The Flyers will play home against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 9 (7 p.m.), at the Red Wings on Feb. 12 (noon), at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 15 (7 p.m.), home against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 17 (7 p.m.), and home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 21 (3 p.m.). Their game against the St. Louis Blues, originally scheduled for Feb. 28, is now scheduled for Feb. 22 (7 p.m.)

The league also announced that the Flyers’ game at the Winnipeg Jets on April 27 will start at 6:30 p.m. instead of 7.

Voráček unlikely to make return to Philadelphia on Thursday

Columbus Blue Jackets winger Jake Voráček, who spent 10 years with the Flyers, is unlikely to make his return to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. game between the two clubs. Voráček, 32, has been in COVID-19 protocols since last Thursday. The Blue Jackets traveled to Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

Prior his trade to Columbus in the offseason in exchange for winger Cam Atkinson, Voráček played 727 games for the Flyers and registered 604 points (177 goals, 427 assists).

This season, Voráček has scored one goal and produced 24 assists through 34 games with the Blue Jackets. He recently played his 1,000th NHL game on Jan. 6 against the New Jersey Devils.