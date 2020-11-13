To start the 2021-22 campaign in early October, this season would have to end late in the spring or early in the summer, Daly said. “... In building a schedule for that window, I think we’re going to have to have some flexibility in terms of having to reschedule games because, as much as we’d like to have a perfect score, like we did in Toronto and Edmonton, the fact of the matter is, regardless of what model we decide embracing, I think we have to expect we’re going to have some COVID positives," he said. "And we’re going to have some isolation requirements of players who have been exposed to COVID positives, and that may result in games having to be postponed and be rescheduled.”