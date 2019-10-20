Carter Hart has stopped just 21 of 28 shots over the last two games, a .750 save percentage. … Van Riemsdyk has had consecutive nine-shot games. It’s the 13th time in franchise history a player has had at least 18 shots in consecutive games and the first time since 2008-09 when Jeff Carter did it. ... Vegas is coming off Saturday’s 3-0 win in Pittsburgh as Marc-Andre Fleury blanked his former team and tied Terry Sawchuk for seventh on the NHL’s all-time win list (445). … Ivan Provorov replaced Shayne Gostisbehere on the first power-play unit Saturday. Gostisbehere went to the second unit. ... At five-on- five, Matt Niskanen played with Provorov on the top unit and Justin Braun dropped down to the second pairing with Travis Sanheim. ... Winger Joel Farabee, 19, has three goals and an assist in his first four AHL games with the Phantoms.