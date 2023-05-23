Reports: Flyers to play Devils outdoors next season at MetLife Stadium

Next season, the Flyers will reportedly take their talents outside.

The Flyers are set to play in the NHL’s Stadium Series against the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in February 2024, according to The Fourth Period. The game will reportedly be part of two straight days of outdoor games, with the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders also set to face off at the home of the Giants and Jets. ESPN reported that there will be a concert at the venue as well.

The Flyers last appeared in the Stadium Series on Feb. 23, 2019, when they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime at Lincoln Financial Field. Trailing 3-1 late in the third period, the Flyers scored goals in the final three-plus minutes to force OT before Claude Giroux netted the game-winner.

The team has played a total of five outdoor games in franchise history, most recently on Feb. 21, 2021 — a 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at Lake Tahoe. The Flyers have won one outdoor game and lost four. This will be the first time that the Flyers have played against the Devils outdoors.

The Flyers faced off against the Devils four times last season, going 2-2-0. One of those losses marked the Flyers’ worst defeat of the season, a 7-0 loss on Feb. 25. The Devils finished the regular season with a 52-22-9 record (second in the Metropolitan) under head coach Lindy Ruff and were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes (4-1).

The NHL introduced the Stadium Series brand in 2014 as a means of incorporating more outdoor games into the schedule beyond the annual Winter Classic, which began in 2008 and is held annually around New Year’s Day. There have been 13 Stadium Series games in all, with last year’s featuring the Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Since 2017, only one Stadium Series game per year has been scheduled, so 2024 will reportedly welcome the first multi-game season since 2016 .