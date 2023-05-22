Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier continues to shine for Team USA at Worlds

Thanks to Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier, Bruce Springsteen ought to demand a hefty royalties check from the IIHF.

Every time Team USA scores at the IIHF Men’s World Championship in Tampere, Finland, Springsteen’s “Born to Run” blares over the Nokia Arena sound system. The Flyers’ 2022 first-round pick (No. 5 overall), Gauthier has beckoned Bruce a team-high six times in six games, highlighted by his hat trick Sunday in the United States’ 9-0 victory over France (three goals, one assist). His six goals are the second-most in the entire tournament and his seven points are tied for fourth. In the spirit of the Internet’s favorite Jayson Tatum meme (sorry, Sixers fans), Gauthier is only 19, providing a hint of hope for the future of the rebuilding Flyers.

» READ MORE: Five players the Flyers could target with the No. 7 overall pick in the NHL draft

The young forward hasn’t seen a shooting opportunity he doesn’t like. Gauthier leads the tournament by a landslide in shots on goal (38), with teammate and Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch boasting the next closest total (23). He has showcased just about every way he can beat a goalie, from going five-hole on a breakaway to scoring on a deflection from below the goal line to stickhandling in a phone booth and ripping a snap shot top shelf.

Gauthier is two goals away from tying Patrick Kane (eight goals in 2018) for the most goals by an American man in a single world championship in the 21st century. Russell “Buzz” Johnson holds the U.S. single world championship record with 10 goals in 1950. The undefeated U.S. (6-0-0-0) can play in a maximum of four more games in which Gauthier can challenge those records — Tuesday’s final preliminary-round match against Sweden, Thursday’s quarterfinal, Saturday’s semifinal, and Sunday’s gold- and bronze-medal games.

But Gauthier is flaunting more than his shot on the international stage among grown men, many of whom are established NHlers. He’s shown a commitment to getting in on the forecheck, forcing a turnover along the boards on Sunday to set up T.J. Tynan for the U.S.’s third goal of the game. Gauthier has also flashed his speed and power in transition, using his legs to move the puck up the ice and set his teammates up for scoring chances.

Advertisement

His success at Worlds is a continuation of his impressive first season at Boston College. Gauthier led the Eagles this season as a freshman with 37 points (16 goals and 21 assists in 32 games) and earned the team’s MVP award Friday. He was a unanimous selection to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and was also an All-Hockey East Third Team pick. Gauthier maintained a high level of production all while transitioning from wing to full-time center at the NCAA level, and working to become proficient in the details of a sound 200-foot game.

In a world of instant gratification, Flyers fans are all too familiar with the concept of patience. They’ll have to exercise more of it when it comes to Gauthier, who will return to Boston College this fall for his sophomore season instead of turning pro. General manager Danny Brière said at his season-end press conference that he didn’t have a problem with Gauthier’s decision to return to Boston College, adding that it will give him an opportunity to be “even more dominant than he was this year.”

Plus, Gauthier will be surrounded by more talent next season. Boston College’s incoming class includes U.S. National Team Development Program alumni and draft-eligible prospects Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault. All three players are expected to come off the board in the first round. They also each eclipsed the 50-goal mark this season, joining an exclusive club of 50-plus-goal-scorers with the program that includes Cole Caufield (72 goals in 2018-19), Auston Matthews (55 goals in 2014-15), Patrick Kane (52 goals in 2005-06), and current Flyer Kieffer Bellows (50 goals in 2015-16).

» READ MORE: Flyers roundtable: Assessing the new front-office hires, next month’s draft, and more

In due time, Gauthier will make the jump to the NHL. But until then, it’s OK to take his performance at Worlds so far at face value before jumping to any long-term conclusions about his potential impact on the Flyers. It’s been a great tournament for a talented prospect, who is taking steps in the right direction in his development as he gains valuable experience. That’s all the Flyers can ask of him right now.

Enjoy the process, and enjoy the sounds of Springsteen. While Springsteen and Wendy were born to run, it’s becoming increasingly evident that Gauthier was born to shoot.

Breakaways

Flyers prospects Brian Zanetti (4th round, 2021) and Jon-Randall Avon (undrafted) will both participate in the 2023 Memorial Cup with the Peterborough Petes. The Petes clinched the OHL’s spot in Canada’s national junior championship Sunday with a 2-1 win over the London Knights in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series. Kamloops, British Columbia will host the four-team tournament from May 26-June 4.