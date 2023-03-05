Flyers’ Tanner Laczynski ‘ready to get back out there’ after three months on injured reserve

Flyers center Tanner Laczynski is no stranger to sitting out for extended periods of time due to injury, having undergone three surgeries over the course of his three-year professional hockey career.

This time around, it’s been three months since 25-year-old Laczynski took the ice for a game. He has been working his way back from a lower-body injury sustained on Dec. 5 against the Colorado Avalanche that did not require surgery. Having gone through long rehab stints previously, Laczynski knew how to approach his return to the lineup on Sunday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

“[I’m] not trying to do too much,” Laczynski. “I know there’s going to be some rust here and there, so don’t force things. Just let things come to you and play hard and simple.”

For coach John Tortorella, it’s been so long since Laczynski played a game that he doesn’t even remember what Laczynski was doing well prior to his injury. After all, Laczynski suited up for just 12 games to start the season before he was sent down to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a pair of games in November. Then, he played another seven games with the Flyers before he was sidelined. In that 19-game span at the NHL level, Laczynski notched a pair of goals and a pair of assists, bringing his hard-nosed style of play to the Flyers’ bottom six.

Laczynski got back on the ice nearly three weeks ago and has been steadily improving his on-ice conditioning. He rejoined the group for practices starting on Feb. 24. In the Flyers’ most recent practice on Saturday, Laczynski skated on the fourth line with wingers Nick Deslauriers and Kieffer Bellows. Two days ago, Tortorella informed Laczynski that he would be back in the lineup.

His return to game action comes with added significance given his contract situation and the state of the team. Laczynski has one year left on his deal ($762,500 average annual value) before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Flyers are in the process of figuring out which players ought to be a part of their future with the playoffs out of the picture.

Not being able to prove that he’s capable of being a consistent NHL player these past few months has been frustrating for Laczynski, making the remaining stretch of the season especially important.

“Any time you’re watching from the sidelines, it’s tough,” Laczynski said. “But for me personally to have it happen continuously, it’s even harder. All that’s behind me now. Feeling good. So just ready to get back out there.”

Lemieux set to make Flyers debut

New Flyers winger Brendan Lemieux was at home Friday in Manhattan Beach, Calif., when he received a phone call from Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake.

Blake informed Lemieux, who turns 27 next week, that he had been traded to the Flyers, thus ending his three-season stint with the Kings. This season in particular had been tough for Lemieux, as he dealt with a lower-body injury that saw him miss 18 games while on injured reserve. He’s been in and out of the lineup and has played 27 games this season (three assists, 8:30 average time on ice).

Lemieux packed up, stopped by the rink to say goodbye to his former teammates, then hopped on a flight to Philadelphia to join his new team. Now, Lemieux is eager to have more consistent playing time as one of 12 forwards on the Flyers’ active roster.

“I think it’s just getting an opportunity to play,” Lemieux said. “I just want to get back to being the player that I know I can be. Put aside the expectation and what the team wants from me and just really focus on playing my game and controlling what I can control, which is my play and my effort day in and day out.”

Lemieux is in the final year of his contract and is treating these final 20 games of the season as an audition for his next one. In Saturday’s practice, Lemieux skated on the third line at right wing with left winger Scott Laughton and center Noah Cates. Regardless who he’s playing with, Lemieux is just happy to be back in the lineup again. He has not played since Feb. 18.

“I’m thankful for an opportunity to play hockey, because that’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “And I really just wasn’t getting much opportunity to do that in LA.”

Carter Hart (16-19-10, .907 save percentage) will start in goal against the Red Wings. He is looking for his first win since Feb. 9 (2-1 over the Edmonton Oilers).

