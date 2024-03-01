Ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, the Flyers plan to stand firm on their asking price for players

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Standing in the press box at Capital One Arena, Flyers general manager Danny Brière said that “nothing has changed.”

The Flyers are focused on a rebuild and are still open for business. But does the fact that guys like Chris Tanev not getting a first-rounder for the Calgary Flames in the three-team trade that sent him to Dallas Stars, flip the high-asking price the Flyers reportedly have for their guys?

“It doesn’t change our asking price,” Brière said. “Yeah, it was maybe a little lighter than expected, but it doesn’t change our approach. If teams are not willing to meet our price, and what we feel is fair, you know, we’re a playoff team. We get to keep them and we get to make a run. That’s the way I see it.”

According to Daily Faceoff, the Flyers have reportedly asked for a first-rounder each for forward Scott Laughton and blueliner Sean Walker. Walker’s defensive partner, Nick Seeler, has also seen his name floating around.

As Brière noted, a bunch of defensemen are off the board — after Tanev, and Ilya Lyubushkin went from the Anaheim Ducks to the Toronto Maple Leafs late Thursday night — so the Flyers brass are “getting a lot of calls on our guys.” But, at the same time, he confirmed talks are ongoing and “good” with their agents to figure out what it would cost to keep them.

“If the return doesn’t make sense, we might also keep them here to be fair to the players, if the returns are not worth it,” Brière said. “I’m not so sure that re-signing will be the case. There are all kinds of possibilities at this point.

“Everything’s on the table, and we’re trying to figure out what’s best for the future. If it makes sense to re-sign them and it’s a number that’s fair, we have to consider it, too, because these guys have really stepped up their play. They’ve been good this year. You’ve got to give them credit, the way they’ve played together, the chemistry they’ve developed together is something to consider, as well.”

The future has always been on management’s mind but the Flyers are also in a spot not many, including Brière, thought they would be in: the Flyers are in a playoff spot. Brière is excited about the possibility of the young kids getting a taste of meaningful games and the postseason but he stressed again that hedging the future for the present is not on their minds.

”We’re not going to do a rental for high-end assets for the future,” he said. “We’re protecting those. We realize where we’re at. It’s not just about this year. It’s about protecting the future, as well. If it’s a hockey trade, that’s a possibility. If we feel it makes us better, yeah, there’s a possibility where we trade and we may also get some return where maybe the cost is not as high as the return on the trade. We’re trying to evaluate all of that.”

One thing that will be evaluated, and it’s a short window, is the goaltending situation.

The net belongs to Sam Ersson, which has been determined, but the backup role is murkier. Cal Petersen was sent down to Lehigh Valley on Thursday after allowing seven goals to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Felix Sandström was recalled and should get a start, most likely on Saturday as the Flyers close out a back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators. Brière said that while Ersson is the No. 1, “we’re certainly looking at all options, and if there’s something that makes sense, yeah, we might jump on something.”

As for the guys who are out of the lineup, Brière is hopeful Travis Konecny will return soon after the Flyers top scorer missed his fourth straight game on Friday with an upper-body injury. Brière said there is an “outside chance for Monday” when the St. Louis Blues visit the Wells Fargo Center but said “more realistically Thursday” in Sunrise, Fla., against the Florida Panthers.

Jamie Drysdale’s injury status is still undetermined. The Flyers announced he’s out for at least two weeks with an upper-body injury on Feb. 27 and Brière would not confirm if it’s related to his torn labrum in October 2022 that required surgery.

“He is getting some strength back,” Brière said. “But it’s too early to tell if it’s going to be way longer or if there’s a chance in a few weeks he might play. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Briere added that Rasmus Ristolainen, who has not played since Feb. 10 after sustaining an upper-body injury, is “in the same situation.”

“There’s still a chance that both these guys can come back but there’s also a chance that they might not,” he said. “That’s kind of where we’re at with them.”