With the March 21 trade deadline approaching, all eyes are on captain Claude Giroux, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and could waive his no-movement clause to facilitate a transaction to a Stanley Cup contender.

Giroux isn’t the only Flyer that could wind up on the trade block next month. Defensemen Justin Braun and Rasmus Ristolainen, along with goalie Martin Jones are among the pending unrestricted free agents that could draw some attention on the market. And with his return to the lineup Saturday against the Washington Capitals after sitting out for two and a half weeks with a hip injury, 34-year-old forward Derick Brassard could also make for a potential trade piece for the Flyers.

The hip injury, which he initially sustained on Nov. 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been a nagging issue for Brassard for most of the season. Brassard sat out for two weeks after the Lightning game, returned on Dec. 8 against the New Jersey Devils, and swiftly exited the lineup again for a month after aggravating the issue.

The same happened upon his return on Jan. 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, leading Brassard to sit out for another month until Feb. 9 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Brassard signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Flyers in the offseason. Before his injury, Brassard served as an inexpensive depth piece. At the start of the season with center Kevin Hayes was out while rehabbing from abdominal surgery, Brassard stepped up and filled in on the second line alongside wingers Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee. Brassard registered 11 points (four goals and seven assists) in 17 games played before the initial injury.

If general manager Chuck Fletcher has aspirations of moving him before the deadline, Brassard must show that he can maintain his health and that he’s capable of contributing as he did throughout the first 17 games of the season.

Upon his return to the lineup Saturday, Brassard slotted in on the third line alongside wingers James van Riemsdyk and Gerry Mayhew. Interim coach Mike Yeo also brought Brassard back to the second power-play unit, where he was featured prior to his injury.

Brassard appeared somewhat limited in his return to action, registering just 11 minutes and 48 seconds of ice time, the third-lowest of any forward on the Flyers roster. Understandably, Brassard seemed to still be getting his legs underneath him. In the second period, goalie Carter Hart was forced to make a spectacular glove save on center Joe Snively with Brassard trailing in Snively’s wake.

» READ MORE: With Derick Brassard’s return, Flyers finally have options to choose from

But Brassard also showed flashes of his old self prior to his injury, finding a prime scoring opportunity when van Riemsdyk drove to the net on a breakaway and Brassard unsuccessfully attempted to clean up his rebound.

“That’s the best I’ve felt since I got that injury, obviously,” Brassard said after the game. “But from watching, I think the boys have been trying really hard, competing really hard, getting really close. I know I’ve been missing games, but I think tonight we got rewarded and it feels awesome to win a game here in front of our fans.”

However, the real test will come this week when the Flyers return to practice on Monday, then play three games in five days against the Edmonton Oilers, the Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I’ll keep working on the little stuff off the ice,” Brassard said. “I’ve been working hard to come back. I want to finish the year strong here with the guys. And we’re not quitting.”

In his 15-year career, Brassard has called nine different NHL cities home. Due to his ability to play both center and wing at any level of the lineup, he has always managed to find a team in need of his services and make an impact.

If Brassard stays healthy for the next few weeks and can make a difference on a roster still lacking bodies at center, then the Flyers could have themselves an additional piece on their hands to move at the deadline.