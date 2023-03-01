How Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler went from out of hockey to in-demand trade target

When Nick Seeler mutually agreed with the Chicago Blackhawks to terminate his contract in Jan. 2021, he had no clue what was next. Seeler didn’t know if hockey, much less the NHL, was still in the cards for him.

“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do,” Seeler said. “I just know what I needed at the time was a reset, just a physical, mental reset. And then just kind of go from there.”

» READ MORE: Assessing the Flyers’ potential trade chips ahead of Friday’s deadline

As Seeler returned to his roots in Minnesota to figure out his future, the hockey world played on without missing the fringe defenseman.

Advertisement

Fast forward two years, and Seeler’s reputation and status around the league has changed dramatically. Amid a breakout season with the Flyers under John Tortorella, the 29-year-old defenseman is suddenly a wanted man, whose name is swirling around in trade rumors ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. deadline. And it’s not because the Flyers want to get rid of him — rather because contending teams see his value as a player, especially at a bargain price.

Widely expected to be on the outside looking in to start the season, Seeler’s become one of the Flyers’ most reliable defenseman, a darling of the advanced analytics community, and an important locker room guy. Now the Flyers have to decide whether they view Seeler as part of the long-term plan or to cash in on the much-improved defenseman for picks or prospects.

“He’s somebody that I can tell you that probably quite a few teams have interest in him,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday.

An NHL lifeline

After deciding to take a break, it only took a couple of months away for the fire to rekindle in Seeler. He realized he missed the camaraderie and competitiveness of his former career, but he didn’t know what getting back into hockey would look like.

Luckily, character can sometimes speak louder than stats (or a lack thereof). And in Seeler’s case, Fletcher, the general manager who drafted him in Minnesota in 2011, decided to take a chance on “a character kid.” Fletcher signed him to a one-year, two-way contract at the league minimum ($750K). But it was an opportunity.

» READ MORE: Flyers finally wave white flag, pivot toward a Sixers-like ‘Process’

One thing Seeler’s always known he has complete power over is how hard he works. That’s the mindset he had when preparing for training camp and his return to hockey in 2021-22.

It showed. Seeler made an impression quickly, blocking shots and playing hard in the typically gritty preseason games. On opening night, there Seeler was on the Flyers third pair next to Keith Yandle.

While Seeler initially rotated in as a seventh defenseman, going back and forth between the NHL and AHL, he ultimately carved out a place with the Flyers. He signed a two-year deal (775K average annual value) this summer and has found a way to stick, playing in 58 of the Flyers’ 61 games this year.

Once pigeon-holed as a defenseman who hits, blocks shots, and can occasionally flight, Seeler has broadened his game and elevated his ceiling. In fact, analytically speaking, he ranks among the top defenseman in several defensive metrics.

Among 285 qualified defensemen, Seeler leads the league in even strength defense goals above replacement (EVD) at 6.6, according to Evolving Hockey (Tony DeAngelo ranks 284th). Weighing even strength goals above replacement and expected even strength goals against overall, he ranks in the 98th percentile defensively, and the 94th percentile overall. Seeler also lands in the top 15 in the league among defensemen in expected goals against per 60 minutes (1st), shots blocked per 60 (ninth), and wins above replacement (14th).

The defensive defenseman has also chipped in some offense with career-highs in goals with three and points with 10. At plus-two for the season, he’s also one of only four Flyers and two defensemen (minimum 30 games played) to have a plus rating.

“Nick is just a good pro — simple player, a straight ahead player,” Tortorella said. “I think he saves the day sometimes. He stays at home. And makes big plays at key times.”

» READ MORE: Fight club: Flyers tough guys Zack MacEwen and Nick Seeler have bonded over dropping the gloves

Oozing with value

Seeler’s eye-popping defensive metrics would make him valuable at almost any price, but at just $775K a year and with another season of team control, he’s one of best bargains in the league.

More than that, it’s starting to get out that Seeler’s what Tortorella calls “a glue guy.” He sets an example with his work ethic, as one of the most serious teammates Cam York’s ever known. He willingly sacrifices his body and sticks up for teammates. But he’s a “teddy bear” off the ice, says York and a teacher to rookies and veterans alike.

“Playing wing with him for a game, it was pretty easy,” joked veteran defenseman Justin Braun, who Tortorella played up front over the weekend. “He was talking me through what I need to do out there.”

Seeler’s been paired with both struggling veterans, like DeAngelo and Rasmus Ristolainen, and youngsters like York and Egor Zamula. Statistically, he’s helped settle down the veterans. Both DeAngelo and Ristolainen allow fewer goals when paired with Seeler than with any other partner.

For the Flyers youth as well as the high school students he skates with in the summer, Seeler serves as a valuable resource.

“It’s just fun to see everyone has a different path,” Seeler said. “There’s no one perfect way to get the NHL. Obviously, there’s people that get there quicker, people that stay quicker, but it’s a mental mindset.”

York, 22, said it’s been nice to see what hard work and attitude can do. He said many players his age see just one way to get to the NHL, but Seeler is a great example of why they should keep grinding even if they veer off that path.

Seeler wants to continue to stick in the NHL. He also adamantly wants to stick in Philadelphia, where he’s finally found a home. He loves the city; he loves the locker room, and he loves the organization. In fact, the way they “mesh” is part of why he thinks he’s been able to flourish. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman may have said it best regarding Seeler on the latest “32 Thoughts” podcast: “He’s a Flyer.”

With a few anxious days to come until the deadline passes, it still gives both Seeler and his teammates who have watched him work hard a good feeling, knowing that there’s interest out there.

“Obviously, I want him to stay here,” York said. “But he’s earned respect around the league and people see how hard he works and just the kind of guy he is. Any team that gets him would be very lucky.”