Flyers forward Noah Cates out 6-8 weeks with lower-body injury

Noah Cates is “banged up” and will be out of the Flyers lineup for a significant amount of time.

The Flyers announced Tuesday that Cates will miss 6-8 weeks with a lower-body injury. The exact nature of the injury is unknown but he did hobble to the bench after blocking a shot during the second period of Saturday’s 1-0 shootout win against the Islanders on Long Island. He did not miss a shift.

The forward has been shuffled up and down the lineup and across the forward positions. On Saturday he played on the wing with Ryan Poehling and Joel Farabee and finished with three shots on goal. After the game, coach John Tortorella was impressed with Cates’ shift to a more offensive game.

”I think he took a chance and tried to make more offensive plays,” Tortorella said. “That’s the thing that’s been missing from Noah’s game. He’s very comfortable playing the defensive part of it. He did it all last year. We’re asking him to do more. I thought he made an attempt to do that today. He held on to pucks. There are certain pucks, just entering the blue line offensively where earlier in the year, he’s just throwing them in deep. He held on to it, made some plays.”

Cates, 24, is not having a great week. He took almost 30 stitches to the upper lip on Friday after getting hit by a Cam Atkinson clearing attempt. Cates has played in all 21 of the team’s games to this point in the season, registering one goal and four points.

