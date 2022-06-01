When the Flyers’ prospects gather for development camp later this summer, at least one familiar face won’t be part of the group.

The Flyers have elected not to sign 2020 sixth-round pick Connor McClennon to an entry-level deal, a source told The Philadelphia Inquirer. The organization had until June 1 to sign the winger or they would lose his exclusive signing rights.

» READ MORE: NHL draft combine: Previewing each test the top prospects will be put through this week

Now, McClennon can re-enter the draft set for July 7-8, otherwise he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Given his age, he could also return to the the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL) as an overage player.

McClennon, 19, had a breakout season with the Ice, playing alongside Matthew Savoie, a projected top 10 pick in the 2022 draft. In 62 regular-season games, McClennon ranked second on the team in scoring with 43 goals and 38 assists for 81 points. McClennon’s 43 goals led all Flyers prospects in 2021-22.

The 5-foot-8, 161-pound right winger continued his success into the playoffs, where the Ice fell to the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Eastern Conference final. In 15 postseason games, McClennon finished with eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points. The Alberta native previously participated in Flyers training camp last September.

The Flyers currently have a logjam of young right wingers in the system including Owen Tippett, Bobby Brink, Wade Allison, Tyson Foerster, Zayde Wisdom and Samu Tuomaala.