Center Sean Couturier, who appeared to suffer a knee injury when colliding with the Islanders’ Matt Barzal in the second period Tuesday, was not in the lineup when the Flyers faced another elimination game Thursday.
That wasn’t the surprising part.
This was: Left winger Oskar Lindblom, cancer survivor, played in his first game since Dec. 7. At the time, he was tied with Travis Konecny with a team-high 11 goals.
After a grueling battle with a rare bone cancer — he had his last chemotherapy treatment about two months ago — Lindblom was in the lineup and played on the third line with Derek Grant and Tyler Pitlick.
“The fact he’s going to play tonight is a miracle,” NBC broadcaster Keith Jones said before the opening faceoff.
Coach Alain Vigneault had said earlier in the week that Lindblom was working hard to get into game shape and “getting closer” to returning. But it was surprising that his first appearance in almost nine months was in a high-tempo elimination game.
Michael Raffl also returned to the lineup, while top-line center Couturier and second-line left winger Joel Farabee were out. Farabee took a huge hit from Adam Pelech in Game 5.
“Nobody can replace Coots,” Vigneault said in a Zoom call with reporters Thursday afternoon. “Coots is obviously one of the best two-way centers in the league. Plays the 200-foot game and is very dependable and trustworthy.”
Just as he did Tuesday, Scott Laughton moved from the third line to the top unit and replaced Couturier. Laughton scored the overtime goal in Game 5 as the Flyers stayed alive with a 4-3 win.
“During that game, we felt he was our best option,” Vigneault said. “He had a lot of energy, a lot of jump to his game. He was winning puck battles.”
Laughton gave them a lift in Game 5. The Flyers were hoping Lindblom could do the same in Game 6.
The NHL announced a series of initiatives focused on the fight against racism and “the mandate to make our sport and our league more welcoming and inclusive.”
The league and players association committed to several initiatives, including mandatory inclusion and diversity training for all players during the 2020-21 training camp.
Several committees have been formed to develop solutions. Valerie Camillo president of business operations for the Flyers, was named to the league’s new Executive Inclusion Council.
“This is a very exciting announcement,” said Scott Tharp, president of the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation, which has been partners with the Flyers and has been at the forefront of inclusivity since founded by Snider in 2005. “We look forward to helping the NHL in making hockey and the life lessons it engenders available to everyone.”
The Flyers entered the night clicking at just 8.7% (4-for-46) in the postseason — 23rd out of 24 teams that have participated in the tournament — and 0-for-7 against the Islanders.
“That’s an area we’ve been spending a lot of time on with our group,” Vigneault said before Game 6. “A lot of video work. Obviously, there’s less practice time [in the postseason], but we are able to touch on things like today in the morning skate. I believe we’ve got the personnel. We’ve gotten some better looks lately. If we keep getting those looks — just like five-on-five — I’m confident the puck will find the back of the net.”
Mathew Barzal, the Islanders’ top line center who was accidentally hit in the face by Claude Giroux’s stick on a follow-throw Tuesday, was back in the lineup. … Entering the game, Kevin Hayes had the Flyers’ best plus-minus rating (plus-6) in the postseason, and Nate Thompson had the team’s worst rating (minus-4).