After ramping up the interview process for their next head coach following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the Flyers have reportedly narrowed in on their guy.

ESPN reported late Tuesday night that the Flyers have offered the position to John Tortorella, although no deal has yet been finalized.

Tortorella, 63, has 20 years of experience has an NHL head coach, which includes a Stanley Cup victory with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004. He has also served in the role with the New York Rangers, the Vancouver Canucks, and most recently the Columbus Blue Jackets.

» READ MORE: Flyers interview John Tortorella for head coaching job

Since parting ways with the Blue Jackets at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, Tortorella has served as an ESPN analyst. If hired, he would return to the bench as the 23rd head coach in Flyers franchise history.

In 1,383 regular-season games, Tortorella has accumulated 673 wins, 541 losses, 37 ties, and 132 overtime losses for a .548 points percentage. Tortorella’s 673 wins are the 14th-most in NHL history.

He won the Jack Adams award in 2003-04 and in 2016-17 with the Rangers and the Blue Jackets, respectively, as the NHL’s coach of the year. Tortorella is one of only eight men to have won the award at least twice.

» READ MORE: John Tortorella? Barry Trotz? Does it matter whom the Flyers hire as their next coach?

Flyers right winger Cam Atkinson played under Tortorella for six seasons as a member of the Blue Jackets (2015-21). At his exit interview following the Flyers’ historically bad 25-46-11 season, Atkinson acknowledged his former head coach for helping him understand the importance of practice.

“I think it all starts with practice,” Atkinson said. “You practice how you play. Especially when I turned pro, I learned that from John Tortorella. He was great in that aspect. There just wasn’t a lot of practice times. It was hard to mold and gel as a group when you’re playing so many games because you can watch video. You can’t really get on the ice and do it.

“I think going into next year, we need to find a way to have some more grit, some more jam, more ‘[screw] you’ to our game, on both sides of the puck, in our crease, defending our goalie and in their crease. I thought we were a pretty soft team this year in my opinion.”

In his previous stops, Tortorella was well-known for cultivating a culture of accountability among his players. He didn’t shy away from calling them out in the locker room, nor did he hold back when confronting members of the New York media.

Tortorella is one member of a pool of candidates that the Flyers considered for the head coaching position, which also included former New York Islanders bench boss Barry Trotz.

The Flyers, who fired Alain Vigneault back on Dec. 6, have been officially in the market for a coach since announcing interim head coach Mike Yeo would not return in that role on May 3.