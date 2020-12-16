Oskar Lindblom, the gifted Flyers left winger who battled a rare bone cancer last season, remains cancer-free after an examination Tuesday, according to his girlfriend.
Lindblom is back in the area and will be working out at the Flyers’ training facility in Voorhees this week. The NHL hopes to start the season Jan. 13.
In a post on Instagram, Lindblom’s girlfriend, Alma Lindqvist, wrote: “What a year! 369 days ago we found out that Oskar had cancer, and today we got to know that the scans are clear after his second checkup. popping champagne*!!!
Lindblom, 24, underwent chemotherapy treatments at Pennsylvania Hospital and missed most of last season. This season, he is expected to play on the second line, centered by Kevin Hayes. Jake Voracek or Travis Konecny will probably play right wing on the unit.
When he was diagnosed last December, Lindblom had 11 goals, tying him with Konecny for the team lead at the time. He played in just 30 regular-season games before returning for the last two playoff games against the Islanders in early September.