To better understand this theory, go back to the Flyers’ first Cup championship in 1974. The players on that team will tell you the seeds were planted the previous year, in the 1973 playoffs. In ’73, the Flyers beat Minnesota in the Stanley Cup quarterfinals – triggered by Gary Dornhoefer’s famous overtime goal in Game 5, which inspired a statue that was erected of the right winger’s heroics -- when the Flyers won the first playoff series in franchise history. In the semifinals, they lost to Montreal in a tough, evenly played best-of-seven series that the heavily favored Canadiens won in a misleading five games.