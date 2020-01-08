Carter Hart, who is 11-1-2 at home, will face the Capitals and is expected to be opposed by Braden Holtby. ... Brian Elliott was banged up making a save Tuesday and needed treatment after the game. ... In their Nov. 13 meeting at the Wells Fargo Center, Washington edged the Flyers in a shootout, 2-1. Hart made 35 saves in that game. ... The Flyers are 13-2-4 at home with a plus-35 goal differential; they are 9-13-2 on the road with a minus-31 goal differential . ... After scoring eight goals in his previous 13 games, James van Riemsdyk went goal-less during the six-game trip. ... After their win over the Flyers, the Hurricanes announced they had signed Justin “Mr. Game 7” Williams, 38, who was an unrestricted free agent. He got a $700,000 contract and can earn an additional $1.3 million in bonuses. ... The Flyers have won four straight at home, outscoring opponents, 19-6, in that span.