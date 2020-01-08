The Flyers came into the game having been outscored 13-3 in the first period in the first five games of this trip (four losses). They opened a 2-0 lead on a soft goal by Travis Konecny (who might have been the second-best Flyer) and a nice one by Michael Raffl off a feed from Voracek. Raffl set up the play by forcing the 'Canes into a turnover with a good forecheck.