TORONTO — From cancer diagnosis to return to play, Oskar Lindblom had Jim McCrossin there for him through his fight with a rare form of bone cancer.

Now that McCrossin and assistant athletic trainer Sal Raffa have received their own diagnoses, Lindblom is trying to be there for them through their own battles with their health. He said Tuesday that McCrossin helped him stay positive through his fight, so that’s what he’s trying to do in return.

McCrossin and Raffa received their diagnoses in the spring and summer of 2021. The lawsuit they filed against team ownership on April 12 stated that McCrossin developed “rare medical conditions of essential thrombocythemia, myeloproliferative neoplasm, and most recently, myelofibrosis (blood cancer), which is incurable.” Raffa also developed essential thrombocythemia, a rare blood disorder that causes the bone marrow to produce a higher-than-normal platelet count, increasing the risk of blood clots.

McCrossin and Raffa claimed the gasoline and/or fuel in the Zambonis at the Flyers Training Center contain chemicals that led to their diagnoses. The training room is situated near where the Zambonis idle, and it does not have proper ventilation, the complaint said.

Both McCrossin and Raffa have continued to work for the Flyers, supporting Lindblom and his teammates through the many injuries and sickness the Flyers have dealt with this season. Their strength has impressed Lindblom.

“I can’t imagine how tough it is for him,” Lindblom said of McCrossin. “I think how I felt when I went through my chemo and all that. So for him to be here every day and do his job and how well he does it, too, it’s incredible.”

It’s always hard to watch others battle cancer, Lindblom said, and he thinks it’s up to each team member individually to figure out how they want to handle it. They were all there for him through his fight after he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in 2019, he recalled.

Travis Sanheim, the team’s NHLPA rep, said watching Lindblom fight cancer was tough on everyone. He acknowledged that these are difficult times for McCrossin and Raffa.

“I think obviously cancer’s a terrible disease and not something you want to see anybody go through,” Sanheim said. “We went through it with Oskar and the battle that he had. It’s tough, and you don’t want to see anybody have to go through that.”

He said that the training staff has always been great to him, and he thinks they don’t receive enough credit but added, “obviously, I don’t want to comment too much on everything going on.”

Scott Laughton, who wears the A, also said he “can’t really speak on any specifics,” but added that he loves the Flyers staff and is trying to be a good teammate and friend.

Interim head coach Mike Yeo declined to comment, even when the question was specified as not being about the lawsuit.

“The organization’s made a statement on this,” Yeo said. “Obviously it’s a legal situation, so I’m not going to comment on that.”

The Flyers held their Hockey Fights Cancer night on Nov. 18, 2021. They lined their tunnel with “I fight for” posters. They included posters “Jimmy Mc” and “Sal R.”

Flying without 5 Flyers

None of the injured players returned in time to join the team on its trip to Toronto and Montreal, so the lineup is still adjusted to their absences.

With Cam Atkinson out, Noah Cates remains on the top line. Yeo said he plays with a level of detail that they’ve been trying to get the whole team to play with. He’s been effective at 5-on-5 and working hard, so Yeo said he’s deserving of the responsibility.

“So he’s a very trustworthy player, and I think that he’s a player that’s easy to read off for his linemates,” Yeo said.

Travis Sanheim and Ivan Provorov are playing together since their defensive partners Rasmus Ristolainen and Cam York are injured. Yeo said that with as many minutes as the two of them play, they’ll be out there both as a pair and with other defensemen.

Breakaways

The Flyers play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Scotiabank Arena with puck drop at 7 p.m. ... Martin Jones will start in goal. ... Sean Couturier (back) participated in the non-contact drills at morning skate. He will not return this season, but it was a good sign, Yeo said.