Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom, who is undergoing treatments at Penn for a rare type of bone cancer, gave his teammates and coaches an emotional lift when he met with them after their practice Friday in Voorhees.
“Best part of my day so far!” coach Alain Vigneault said. “He’s doing real well; he’s in good spirits."
Lindblom, 23, was tied for the Flyers’ lead with 11 goals when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. He played in 30 games and will miss the rest of the season.
"The guys call him ‘Sunshine,’ " Vigneault said, referring to a character’s nickname in the movie Remember the Titans. " ... You know, that quarterback? He does look like him. And he’s got that same beautiful smile today, so it’s real good to see him.”
It’s the first time the players and coaches have had a chance to meet with Lindblom since returning from a six-game, 12-day road trip.
“Treatments are going well,” Vigneault said. " ... We can’t shake hands or hug today [because of germs], but it’s good for him to be around the boys and it’s good for everybody to see him in good spirits."
Lindblom did not want to comment at this time.
The Flyers will host Tampa Bay on Saturday night and will try to end the Lightning’s nine-game winning streak.