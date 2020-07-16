“That was obviously a huge moment in our season — to have one of your best players go down with cancer,” Hayes said of the stunning news. At the time, Lindblom was having a breakout season and shared the team lead with 11 goals. “Obviously he was a close friend to everyone. Cancer is a serious situation. It’s a sucky situation. It affects a lot of people. Just so happens this year, it affected our team. You never want to see anyone battling cancer. When it happened, I think Oskar was a true professional about it. He didn’t wonder, ‘Why me? Why me?‘ He kind of just took it on, full head of steam and battled it.”