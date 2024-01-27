Flyers’ Owen Tippett discusses his 8-year deal: ‘You can see how exciting it is what we have growing’

Philadelphia is home now for Owen Tippett.

“Obviously, it’s a huge honor that we came to the agreement of eight years,” Tippett said Saturday morning, after signing an eight-year, $49.6 million extension on Friday. “That, in itself, gives me confidence knowing that they wanted me and it’s pretty special. When they came with that offer, it’s hard to say no.”

Tippett was set to be a restricted free agent this summer with arbitration rights. The contract, which begins next season and carries an average annual value of $6.2 million, goes through the 2031-32 season, when Tippett, who turns 25 in February, will be 33.

Before sustaining a lower-body injury last Saturday in the Flyers’ loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Tippett was on target for a career year after notching 30 points (18 goals, 12 assists) in 46 games. The forward added that it’s his goal to return after the All-Star break, which begins Thursday, but has to see how things go.

Designated a power forward by general manager Danny Brière, Tippett has brought speed, puck possession and protection, creativity, and the flair for eye-popping goals — first in St. Louis against the Blues, when he split the defense and scored on the backhand, and then a spinning backhander against the Dallas Stars.

“We believe he’s going to keep improving. At his age, it’s not like he’s played in the NHL since he was 18,” Brière said Friday after the team announced the deal. “Me, personally, I kind of like the fact that he had to go through some tough times. It made him realize that he can fight through. I think that’s something good that he has on his side. We believe there’s more upside there. That makes me really excited.”

Acquired in the Claude Giroux deal almost two years ago, Tippett has found his footing in Philadelphia. He knew about a month ago the extension was being worked on.

“Ever since I came over, me and my family were really comfortable being in the city of Philadelphia,” Tippett said. “You know, with the fan base we have, you can see how exciting it is what we have growing. ... Coming down to it, this is where I want to be, and this is home now.”

Tippett is one of several players signed to long-term deals, joining Sean Couturier (2029-30), Travis Sanheim (2030-31), and Joel Farabee (2027-28). Travis Konecny, Tyson Foerster, Cam York, and Morgan Frost have contracts expiring after next season and could be the next core players to get long-term deals done.

“Obviously, the group we have in there is really special. We’re all really good friends,” Tippett said. “We see each other every day, [and] it’s a group of brothers in there. And it goes to show that when you have everyone pulling in the same direction, good things happen.

“The group in there is so special, and every guy in there wants to play for the guy next to you. So it’s a huge part of why I wanted to be here.”