Report: Flyers finalizing 8-year extension with Owen Tippett

The Flyers are locking up Owen Tippett.

The parties are closing in on an 8-year, $49.6 million extension with a $6.2 million average annual value, according to multiple reports. Tippett, who turns 25 next month, has 30 points (18 goals, 12 assists) through 46 games this season. The winger is currently on injured reserve after suffering a lower-body injury against Colorado on Jan. 20 and leaving the game early.

The Flyers acquired Tippett from the Florida Panthers in March 2022 as part of Claude Giroux trade, and he signed a two-year, $3 million extension with the Flyers that July.

Tippett is second on the Flyers in goals, behind Travis Konency (22), and is on pace for 31 goals and 52 points this season. He will be 33 years old when the new deal expires.