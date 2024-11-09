Flyers’ Owen Tippett finds his rhythm, scoring in consecutive games. But will it last?

SUNRISE, Fla. — He gets a little streaky.

That’s how Flyers coach John Tortorella described Owen Tippett after the forward scored for the second straight game. The goal came after a five-game drought but it’s his third of 14 games this season.

“When things are going in, it’s easy to feel confident and kind of relax a little bit,” he said following the 2-1 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he also scored the one-on-one winner. “I think the last couple of games it’s just been to play a bit more free and happy to find the net a couple of times.”

Finding the net doesn’t necessarily mean scoring for Tippett. He needs to hit the rectangle measuring 72-inches wide and 48-inches high. According to MoneyPuck, 40.6% of his shots that are unblocked miss the net. He has 95 shot attempts and 38 shots on goal, giving him a 7.9% shooting percentage.

“Yeah, he misses the net a lot. I’m not sure if it’s because he’s gripping the stick. He just misses the net a lot,” Tortorella said in Seattle before the Flyers fourth game of the season. “It’s something we are constantly talking to him about, as far as we call it, missing in the net. But it’s just, you can’t be too fine as far as what you’re doing with it and that’s a roller coaster with him. And I’m not sure if that’ll ever go away.”

It may never completely go away — last season he missed the net 113 times with 89 pucks going wide — but he has been hitting the net more lately.

Since the Flyers’ 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 27, where he missed the net four times, he only sent six shots high or wide in the next five games. In that same stretch, he had 14 shots on goal while averaging more than 17 minutes a game.

Across the first nine games of the season, his shooting percentage was 4.2% and he had 20 missed shots — tied for second in the NHL with Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres. In the past five games, he has a 14.3% shooting percentage.

“I think it’s just situational,” he said. “Obviously, there’s times where things open up and times where there’s kind of more guys in front. I think it’s just the way things are going right now.”

There‘s no denying that the Flyers need more offense. Entering Saturday, they are 27th in the NHL goals per game (2.50), and it doesn‘t help when you’re giving up 3.64. They need to find some juice against a Florida Panthers team that is fifth in the league in goals per game (3.86) and has scored 30 in its six-game winning streak; they’ve allowed 14 against in that stretch.

The Flyers have played better in the past two games. Aside from the win in Tampa Bay, they almost ended the Carolina Hurricanes' six-game winning streak before succumbing in the last minute on Tuesday.

They are starting to re-find their game — and their connection. Maybe, just maybe, they’re turning a corner.

“In both zones, the neutral zone and the offensive zone, I think we’re closer to the puck,” Tortorella said on Friday in Fort Lauderdale after a brisk practice.

“Within our transition, I think we need to anticipate a little bit better of supporting plays so we can stretch, so we can back them off. I think one of the biggest things we need to get consistent is backing teams off, so we have some room to play with in the neutral zone, and that comes with numbers. So inconsistent, but getting better.”

Breakaways

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. Who the goalie will be is a big question mark. Ivan Fedotov could start again after backstopping the Flyers to the win against Tampa Bay. Sam Ersson and Aleksei Kolosov are each dealing with lower-body injuries but Ersson has been on the ice since Tuesday. Kolosov did not participate in the team’s practice on Friday. ... Defenseman Cam York can also potentially slot back in. Placed on injured reserve on Oct. 26 with an upper-body injury, he has skated with the team but has been wearing a blue non-contact jersey. ... Matvei Michkov, who was a healthy scratch against the Lightning, is also another option to get back in the lineup.