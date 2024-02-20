Owen Tippett’s Stadium Series goals provide a blueprint for him in terms of efficiency

It’s been less than two months into the start of 2024, but it’s already been a crazy year for Owen Tippett.

The winger started off January on a heater, scoring eight points (six goals, two assists) in seven games before a lower-body injury kept him out for four straight ahead of the All-Star break. Tippett stayed busy even while he was out, putting pen to paper on an eight-year, $49.6 million ($6.2 million average annual value) contract extension on Jan. 26.

He returned to the lineup when the Flyers resumed, and played in his first-ever NHL outdoor game a few weeks later.

“I think that break came at the perfect time,” said Tippett. “Obviously being injured before — you don’t want to be injured at any time — but I think having that extra seven to 10 days really helped,” Tippett said.

Since returning from injured reserve, Tippett had one goal in his first five games, before a two-goal outburst outdoors in the Stadium Series.

“I liked where my game was at before I got hurt,” he said. “Your timing can be off, and it can take a bit of time, but I think I’ve adapted after coming back, and I just want to keep going.”

Tippett’s game is characterized by a high volume of shot attempts. He recorded 10 shots on goal against New Jersey, tied for his season-high. The winger has 196 shots on the season, which puts him at 11th in the NHL and in the same conversation as Nikita Kucherov (234), Auston Matthews (228), and Artemi Panarin (209) in terms of pure shots.

His shooting percentage of 10.7%, however, is lower than all three. Panarin and Kucherov are hovering around 15%, while Matthews, who is on pace for a ridiculous 74 goals, is shooting at a 21.5% clip.

Part of that could be attributed to shot selection. According to NHL Edge data, 33 of Tippett’s shots on goal are classified as long-range. These account for 16.8% of his shots this season, but have only resulted in two of his goals. Compare that to Matthews, who has only taken 13 of his 228 shots (5.7%) from that area of the ice.

Both of Tippett’s goals on Tuesday were mid-range, where he’s found much more success. He scored from essentially the same spot both times, shooting through traffic from the high slot.

One of those goals also came on the power play, which has now converted for two straight games.

“We’re starting to read off each other better, and we’re able to switch our focus, not ‘shot-first’ until it opens up after, and I think it’s helped us,” Tippett said.

The Flyers’ puck movement and ability to maintain possession with the extra man has looked solid, going back to Thursday’s game against the Leafs.

“I think it gets frustrating when you’re having so many chances, and it doesn’t necessarily work out but you know, that’s all part of it,” Tippett said. “It’s gonna happen in areas in the game, and you just have to kind of stick with it.”

While the Flyers’ current power-play percentage of 13.3% is second-to-last in the NHL and is still in contention for the worst all-time in franchise history (12.6% in 2021-22), this stretch marks the first time the Flyers have scored power-play goals in consecutive games since mid-November.

Extra practice

Coming off the Stadium Series, the Flyers had a rare opportunity for two practice days in a row before heading to Chicago on Tuesday. John Tortorella thought the team’s lack of practice time during their busy January schedule contributed to how the Flyers faltered leading up to the All-Star break, with a string of five straight losses.

This week’s practice time was especially important, Tortorella said, with a date with the last-place Blackhawks on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., TNT).

“Chicago plays hard, and they’re in all the games,” Tortorella said on Monday. “... I just don’t want them to play with their minds, because it’s too important of a game for us. I don’t think you should disrespect any opponent. I’m not saying we will, but I have to worry about that as a coach of a team.”

“I think we’ve played teams that have been in the same boat, where they don’t really have anything else to lose,” Tippett added. “It can be a bit of a stingy team to play against, not necessarily the tidiest game, but we just have to prepare for it as any other game.”

Breakaways

Tyson Foerster, who has been out since Feb. 12 with a lower-body injury, skated in a non-contact jersey for the second consecutive practice on Tuesday. He did not participate in line rushes. Tortorella said he was “day-to-day” on Monday. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) did not practice.