Coach Alain Vigneault said the Flyers have not done a good job with their “trigger points” while on the PK in recent games. “One of the things that has made us really efficient is that when one guy goes (after an offensive player), all four guys go,” he said. “We sort of end up with four one-on-one situations, and then one of our guys wins and the puck is down the other end. Lately, we haven’t been able to find those trigger points.”