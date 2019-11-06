Unhappy with the fourth line’s play in Tuesday’s win, the Flyers sent center German Rubtsov to the Phantoms and recalled Misha Vorobyev from Lehigh Valley. Vigneault said he wants to get more production from the fourth line and better balance in the lineup, so he dropped left winger Raffl to the fourth line and moved Carsen Twarynski to the third unit. … The Flyers (7-5-2) have outscored opponents in the third period, 23-12, including 3-0 against Carolina. … The Flyers much-improved power play (fifth in the league at 24.1%) will try to exploit Montreal’s suspect penalty kill, which entered Wednesday 30th in the NHL, killing at just a 68.9% rate. The host Canadiens (8-5-2) ended Boston’s six-game winning streak Tuesday with a 5-4 victory. ... During a break in practice Wednesday, the Flyers lifted their sticks as a salute to the more than 100 military members watching from the stands.