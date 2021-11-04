It’s a small sample size, but Flyers backup goalie Martin Jones has made a strong early impression with his new team.

Two games. Two wins. Two very good outings.

Jones, 31, has beaten Boston and Vancouver and compiled a 2.01 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.

“It’s always important to get off to a good start, and you want to make a good impression for your new team and instill some confidence in them that I’ll get the job done as well,” Jones said before the Flyers faced the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. “It’s a good start. The boys are playing really well and we’re going to look to keep getting better.”

Carter Hart got the start against the Penguins. Jones is expected to get the call Saturday in Washington, where he would get perhaps his toughest challenge of the young season against a Capitals team led by a scoring machine named Alex Ovechkin, who entered Thursday tied for the league lead with nine goals.

Jones is coming off three less-than-stellar seasons in San Jose, where he had an .896 save percentage in each of those years.

A free-agent signee, he has worked with goaltender coach Kim Dillabaugh and made a few adjustments, such as “structure stuff and positional stuff. It’s not like I reinvented the wheel or anything like that.”

“For me, it’s a fresh start in my game here,” Jones said. “There are some things in my game that I’ve tidied up a little bit. I’ve played a lot of hockey the last five, six years, and sometimes you can get in bad habits when you’re not getting that detailed practice time — like I’ve been able to get in the last little bit.”

Right winger Travis Konecny likes what he has seen from the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Jones.

“I think a perfect example of how he’s played was in Vancouver,” Konecny said, referring to a 2-1 win. “He was all over the place, standing on his head to keep us in the lead. ... He comes in and practices hard and does an awesome job with Hartsy. They complement and push each other, so it’s all good.”

After being a No. 1 goalie in most of his career, Jones is getting acclimated to being a No. 2.

“It’s an adjustment, for sure,” he said, adding his relationship with Hart couldn’t be better. “For me, it’s all about taking advantage of that extra practice time and making sure you’re staying sharp. I’ve been through it earlier in my career. I didn’t play a ton in my first few years behind Quickie [Jonathan Quick of the Kings], so I’ve been through it.”

The Flyers finished last in the NHL last season as they surrendered 3.52 goals per game. They headed into Thursday 10th in the league, allowing 2.50 goals per game.

Third-line strides

The players on the Flyers’ third line — Scot Laughton centering Oskar Lindblom and James van Riemsdyk — combined for just three goals and seven points in the first eight games.

Lately, however, they have been spending more time in the opponents’ end and creating scoring chances. Laughton scored late in a 3-0 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

“We were thrown together toward the end of camp and I think we’ve gotten better and better each game,” van Riemsdyk said before Thursday’s matchup. “I think we’ve carried a lot of play for the majority of the year. If we keep doing that, and read off each other a little better in each game, [the goals will come]. ... Obviously, we’d like to have a little more production offensively, but I think our process has been pretty good.”

Lindblom entered Thursday searching for his first goal.

“He just seems likes he’s s so much more comfortable out there after having a full year to prepare himself for the season and get back to that normal training mode,” said van Riemsdyk, mindful of Lindblom’s cancer battle. “He looks strong out there and he’s winning a ton of his battles, especially in the offensive zone.”

Breakaways

On Thursday, the Flyers used the same lineup that blanked Arizona. ... Sidney Crosby, one of many Penguins who missed the game because of the coronavirus, has 49 goals and 115 points in 79 career games vs. the Flyers. The goal total is his highest against any opponent he has faced, and his points total is behind only his 122 against the Islanders. ... The three-day Hockey Warrior Classic hosted by the Flyers Warriors will be held in Voorhees, starting Friday at 4:48 p.m. with a matchup between the Flyers Warriors and Colorado Warriors. Former Flyers Paul Holmgren and Mark Howe will be among those dropping the ceremonial first puck in the game featuring military veterans.