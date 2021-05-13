Tyson Foerster, 19, the big right winger who was drafted in the first round by the Flyers last year, will not play again for the AHL’s Phantoms this season.

His season ended Wednesday when he was injured early in the Phantoms’ 2-1 win over Binghamton in Newark.

Just 1 minute, 59 seconds into the game, Foerster went head-first into the end boards after being hit by defenseman Matthew Hellickson. Foerster was helped off the ice, and Hellickson was given a boarding major and a game misconduct.

After the game, Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said Foerster had an upper-body injury and that an update would be given later Thursday. He also said Foerster would not play in the Phantoms’ final two games, both at home. They host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday night, and Binghamton on Sunday at 3 p.m.

» READ MORE: How working on a sheep farm helped turn the Flyers’ first-round draft pick into a top NHL prospect

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Ontario native was outstanding in his first pro season, collecting 10 goals and 17 points in 24 games with the Phantoms. He was an underage player and was allowed to play in the AHL this season only because the OHL season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Phantoms coach Scott Gordon said Foerster’s skating improved during the season, and he became “one of the faster guys on the forecheck and back-check.”

In a recent interview with The Inquirer, Gordon said Foerster, who missed a month after suffering a small fracture on his right shinbone during the Feb. 6 opener, had poise with the puck, was defensively responsible, and displayed excellent on-ice vision. “He doesn’t turn the puck over, and he’s got a great shot,” Gordon said.

Gordon said Foerster’s offense improved because of “the details that are in his game,” and he called him “the whole package. He added all the details that go into being a successful hockey player.”

Foerster probably needs more grooming before he reaches the NHL, but he will have a chance to make the Flyers out of training camp next season.

This story will be updated.

» READ MORE: Flyers’ Carter Hart talks about loneliness, and bouncing back to become ‘a top goaltender’ in NHL