“I kind of used it as motivation, and still do,” Wisdom said of the difficult childhood he and Zacch, 16, who is also a budding hockey player, had to endure. “It gives me an extra boost that most kids don’t experience. I had to grow up a lot younger than most kids my age. I had to take care of my little brother. I had to make sure my mom was OK, even though she was making sure we were always OK. It was definitely an experience that made me grow up a lot faster and gave me maturity that helped me out a ton.”