Coach Alain Vigneault said Hagg had played well and “competed real hard. I like his game, but Phil is a good, young player that we need to put back in. … I think with Phil, the potential is there. His decisions with the puck need to be a little bit better. That’s where he seems to be getting himself in trouble, but that size and that reach against that speed is definitely something we talked about and that’s why we’re putting him in.”