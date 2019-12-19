After being a healthy scratch for two games, rookie defenseman Phil Myers will return to the Flyers lineup Thursday night against visiting Buffalo.
Robert Hagg will sit out the game.
Coach Alain Vigneault said Hagg had played well and “competed real hard. I like his game, but Phil is a good, young player that we need to put back in. … I think with Phil, the potential is there. His decisions with the puck need to be a little bit better. That’s where he seems to be getting himself in trouble, but that size and that reach against that speed is definitely something we talked about and that’s why we’re putting him in.”
Myers, 22, has not played in three of the last four games; he was sidelined by back spasms in one of those contests. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder has nine points (three goals, six assists) and a team-best plus-14 rating in 18 games.
As for being a healthy scratch recently, Myers said you “try not let it bother you and keep the right attitude and stay positive. It obviously sucks not being in the lineup, but it’s not in your control. All you can do is stay ready for the next opportunity, and that’s pretty much my mindset right now.”
He said he was trying to bring more consistency to his game and “just bringing it every night.”
Lately, Myers, Hagg and Shayne Gostisbehere have been in and out of the lineup on the third defensive pairing.
“On defense, we’ve been getting some good performances, so we’ve had some decisions to make and you make them on the best interest of the team,” Vigneault said. “At the same time, there’s a little rotation there that needs to happen, and that’s what we’re doing.”
After being benched for three games, Gostisbehere has four goals in the nine games since returning to the lineup.
Sean Couturier will see lots of time matched against Buffalo’s Jack Eichel, who will take a 17-game point streak into the game.
Eichel will try to tie Gilbert Perreault’s 1971 streak for the longest in the Sabres’ history. Perreault had 10 goals and 31 points during his 18-game run. Eichel has 16 goals and 31 points during his streak.
Couturier called it a challenge.
“He’s a really good skater, with a long stride who makes it look easy,” he said. “He can blow by you with just those first two, three strides. He’s got a very good shot, long stick. He uses his shot very well at high speed. Time and speed is key, and we’ll have to kind of limit it."
Added Couturier: “Any time you play one of those top guys in the league, you try to do a good job on them, try to limit their offense. Obviously, it’s a challenge, an opportunity to kind of prove yourself. It’s no different tonight."
Carter Hart (2.40 GAA, .912 save percentage) will face Buffalo’s Carter Hutton (3.05, .901) in goal. … Tyler Pitlick will be back in the Flyers lineup as the fourth-line right winger, replacing Chris Stewart.