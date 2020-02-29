Second-year goaltender Carter Hart moved to 18-2-2 at the Wells Fargo Center. He failed to snag a shot with his glove from Jesper Fast, the first shot of the game, and then Fast followed up nicely by batting the rebound out of the air, the second shot of the game, which gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead 2 minutes, 49 seconds into the game. Hart stopped the next 25 shots he saw, most of them superb chances, before giving up a goal with 25 seconds to play. Hart denied Jacob Trouba’s shot with a right-skate save with 1:46 left in the first period, smothered a point-blank blast from Artemi Panarin with 15:19 to play in the second, and fended off consecutive snipes in the middle of the second during a specious Rangers power play.