Flyers captain Claude Giroux opted out of the optional pre-game skate Friday morning then recorded his second two-goal game of the season in a 5-2 win over the scorching Rangers. Giroux has six goals and 14 points in his last 10 games, of which the Flyers have won eight. That includes the last five in a row, tying the season-best streak set Nov. 25-Dec. 3. The Rangers had won nine of their last 10 games and a franchise-record nine in a row on the road, a streak extended the night before in Montreal. The Flyers moved ahead of second-place Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division, though the Penguins were schedule to play at Anaheim a few minutes after the Flyers’ win.
Second-year goaltender Carter Hart moved to 18-2-2 at the Wells Fargo Center. He failed to snag a shot with his glove from Jesper Fast, the first shot of the game, and then Fast followed up nicely by batting the rebound out of the air, the second shot of the game, which gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead 2 minutes, 49 seconds into the game. Hart stopped the next 25 shots he saw, most of them superb chances, before giving up a goal with 25 seconds to play. Hart denied Jacob Trouba’s shot with a right-skate save with 1:46 left in the first period, smothered a point-blank blast from Artemi Panarin with 15:19 to play in the second, and fended off consecutive snipes in the middle of the second during a specious Rangers power play.
Voracek dealt four assists for the third time in his career and the first time since Dec. 12, 2014 at Toronto. He had the primary assist on three of the Flyers’ five goals. “I remember that, yeah," Voracek said of the 2014 game. He was in a zone both nights: "Sometimes it just clicks. Before you even get the puck, you know what you’re going to do. On the other hand, sometimes the puck comes to you and it hits your skate or shaft, and you look like an idiot.”
Sean Couturier deposited his 20th goal of the season late in the first period was his 20th, which gave him a third straight season with at least 20 goals. He has topped 30 goals in each of the two previous seasons. Couturier a stole the puck from Tony DeAngelo with 5:13 minutes to play in the second period, which led to Claude Giroux’s goal 18 seconds later that made it 3-1. He was a large part of the three successful penalty kills. The Flyers’ kill has snuffed 23 of 25 power plays in the last 10 games.
The Flyers had won seven of their last eight against the Rangers.
The Flyers’ penalty kill was 20-for-22 in their last nine games.
The Flyers had won 36 games. They won 37 games all of last season.
Rangers center Mike Zibanejad rode a six-game goal-scoring streak into the WFC and he’d hit 30 goals the night before in Montreal, matching the high of his nine-year career.