The Flyers are 1-2-1 in games Couturier (ribs) has missed. “I think everyone needs to figure out what went wrong and correct it in practice,” Hayes said. “We play a lot of hockey in a short amount of time, so you can’t dwell on it.” … Over the last two seasons, Hart is 4-12-1 on the road. Brian Elliott is expected to get Tuesday’s start in New Jersey. … Shayne Gostisbehere, coming off a bout with the coronavirus, is expected to join the club at Monday’s practice in Voorhees. ... The Flyers sent defenseman Derrick Pouliot from the taxi squad to the Phantoms to prepare for their AHL opener Feb. 6. In a cap-related maneuver, they moved Samuel Morin and Connor Bunnaman from the 23-man roster to the taxi squad.