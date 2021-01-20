A year ago, the Flyers were 11-7-2 following a regulation loss. ... The Flyers completed the first of eight sets of games on back-to-back nights Tuesday. They were 6-5-2 last year in the second game of back-to-backs. ... Entering the game, the Flyer had allowed the league’s fifth-most shots per game (34.7). Last year, they allowed the fewest shots in the NHL: 28.7 per game .... Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton, the former Flyers farmhand who played Monday because Linus Ullmark missed the game because of personal reasons, got the start again on Tuesday.