Lindy Snider said her aunt and her dad were “so incredibly similar, very, very strong people. She was the only person who could just give my father hell and took no nonsense from him. After he passed, sometimes being with her or talking to her, felt like being with my dad. She was an incredible source of comfort to all of us after dad (passed) and she was a great source of comfort to dad at the end, going out to California” to visit him when he was gravely ill.