“We didn’t play the way we wanted to in that game in Pittsburgh,” defenseman Ivan Provorov said. “That was a long time ago. We’re a little bit of different team now, a better team, but we still need to go into the game with the [mentality] that we need to even the score and get the win. That win is important because everyone is picking up points in our division. It’s a tight race, and you can’t lose any points now.”