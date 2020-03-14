NHL players could be working out at their training facilities as soon as next week.
That, at least, is what Donald Fehr, the NHL Players’ Association chief, told the Associated Press.
The league suspended play Thursday because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher was contacted Saturday for an update on the team’s practice plans and if practices will be open to fans when players do return to their Voorhees facility. He did not respond, which probably means he is waiting for a league directive.
On Thursday, Fletcher said stopping the season was the right thing to do. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault agreed.
“What’s important," Vigneault said Thursday in Tampa, Fla., where the Flyers’ game with the Lightning was postponed, “is everybody’s safety."
Players have been asked to stay home this weekend to avoid the risk of being infected. No NHL player has contracted the coronavirus.
A San Jose Sharks part-time employee at their arena tested positive for the virus, the team announced. The person last worked a game March 3 against Toronto and is under self-quarantine, the club said.
Gary Bettman, the NHL commissioner, is hopeful that the season will resume and that the Stanley Cup will be awarded. The NHL will be guided by mandates from government officials.