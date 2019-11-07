The Flyers will play in Toronto on Saturday and in Boston on Sunday, their fourth set of back-to-back games already this season. They are 2-3-1 in games on back-to-back nights. … Defenseman Samuel Morin appeared to injure his right leg in the second period of the Phantoms’ 4-2 win Wednesday over Wilkes-Barre-Scranton and did not play in the third period. … Nolan Patrick, sidelined by a concussion disorder, participated in the Flyers’ optional skate Thursday. He is still listed as week-to-week. … The Flyers entered Thursday having allowed the fewest shots per game (28.4) this season.