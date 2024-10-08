Skip to content
NHL predictions: Will Matvei Michkov lead the Flyers back to the playoffs? Who wins the Stanley Cup?

Expectations are high for the Flyers and Michkov. Here are our writers full predictions for the 2024-25 NHL season.

With the puck dropping on the NHL season in North America tonight — the Flyers don’t play until Friday in Vancouver — we asked our Flyers beat writer Jackie Spiegel and editor Gus Elvin to make their predictions for the Flyers and the NHL as a whole:

  1. The Flyers narrowly missed the playoffs last season after stretching their hopes all the way to their final game. Both of our experts predict improvement from John Tortorella’s team, but will it be enough to end the team’s four-year postseason drought?

  2. Newcomer Matvei Michkov is the betting favorite at DraftKings to win the Calder Trophy (+300). Both our experts foresee him taking home the award and becoming the first Flyer to be named the NHL’s top rookie.

  3. Both of our experts predict Travis Konecny will lead the Flyers in scoring. But they are split when it comes to who the team’s MVP will be in 2024-25.

  4. Will Florida repeat as Stanley Cup champion? Neither of our experts selected the Panthers, with each choosing a Western Conference giant.

